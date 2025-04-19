John Lithgow Reminds Critics of ‘Harry Potter’ Casting American Dumbledore: ‘I Did Play Winston Churchill’

John Lithgow understands he might not be everyone’s first choice to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Max “Harry Potter” series, but he’s committed to delivering a performance that will satisfy.

As he told the BBC’s “The One Show” April 16, “It’s an enormous thrill. But I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But, I will do my best.”

Lithgow noted he is “following the great Michael Gambon” before he also said, “I’m not an Englishman, although I’ve played one on TV. I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on ‘The Crown’ and did just fine.”

The actor was markedly more relaxed when discussing the role with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the “SmartLess” podcast in March. “You know, Dumbledore, he’s kind of this nuclear weapon,” Lithgow said. “He only goes off very, very occasionally. And I don’t think it’s gonna be that hard a job.”

The actor also said the “logistics” of the role “are scary” but ultimately the role seems like a great way to wind down his career. “If this is indeed a seven or eight-year long job, it’s a wonderful way to grow old as an actor. I mean, the alternative is to just be hauled out once a year to play an Alzheimer’s patient [with] an awful lot of weeping middle-aged children, you know.”

The actor also revealed he hasn’t yet finished the “Harry Potter” book series. “I seem to be behind everybody,” he explained, “I’m halfway through the second of these seven novels.”

HBO announced the first round of casting for the series on April 14. Lithgow will be joined by Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost as well as by Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse.

“We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch,” said Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer. “We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

The series is described as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s books and will explore “every corner of the wizarding world” through several seasons. The series will stream exclusively on Max.