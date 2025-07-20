John Oliver Says Colbert Cancellation at CBS is ‘Very, Very, Very Sad News’

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver noted that the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is “very sad” while speaking with reporters Saturday night. Oliver added of his friend, “I love Stephen, I love his staff. I love that show, it’s incredibly sad.”

On a more positive note, Oliver also said he is “partly excited to see what they’re gonna do for the next ten months.”

The medium of late night television “mean a lot to me” Oliver continued, “not just because I work in them, because even growing up in England, I would watch Letterman’s show, which of course was Stephen’s show, and think about what a glamorous world that was.”

Colbert announced the cancellation of his show this week. After admitting he’d only just received the news the night before, Colbert added that he agreed with the booing audience.

The decision was explained by CBS as “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night” but was blasted by Colbert’s supporters as one step closer to giving in to censorship.

Rosie O’Donnell weighed in on the move on July 18.

“How long do all of the voices against this horrific administration have in terms of their careers and ability to make money,” O’Donnell asked on TikTok. “Because this madman, this mentally incapacitated, physically ill, mentally ill man is spiraling out of control. His dementia is out of control. His self-regulation – which he has none of to begin with – is missing. He’s horrible.”