Rosie O’Donnell Questions Future of Free Speech, Hollywood Careers After Paramount Cancels Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ | Video

Rosie O’Donnell is questioning how long Hollywood’s Trump critics have before their jobs are threatened, after the shock announcement that “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will end next May, a decision numerous critics allege was done to appease Donald Trump.

O’Donnell, who has only become more outspoken against President Trump in recent months, posted concerns about the future of free speech following Thursday’s news that CBS was canceling “The Late Show.”

“How long do all of the voices against this horrific administration have in terms of their careers and ability to make money,” O’Donnell asked on TikTok. “Because this madman, this mentally incapacitated, physically ill, mentally ill man is spiraling out of control. His dementia is out of control. His self-regulation – which he has none of to begin with – is missing. He’s horrible.”

The cancellation, cited by CBS as a “financial decision,” came just days after the late night host derided his parent company’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump. Colbert let viewers know in his Thursday monologue that he was informed “just last night” the show was being canceled. That’s not just him being replaced as host, but an end to the enduring show in total.

“I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” Colbert said. “And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I’m so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And of course I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night in here out there all around the world.”

Colbert’s show will run until May 2026 and then that’s that. “The Late Show” began back in 1993 with David Letterman as host.

Trump and O’Donnell have been trading blows these past few weeks. The president even posted that he was considering revoking O’Donnell’s citizenship after a number of viral comments.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote via Truth Social. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”