John Oliver Debunks Stories That He Cried During Plea for Voters to Elect Kamala Harris: ‘Not Even a Little Bit’ | Video

No, John Oliver didn’t actually cry during Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight.” The HBO host made a point to set the record straight on Monday night, appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

As Oliver sat down on the other side of the table, Colbert gave his friend a hard time, offering up a tissue box in case Oliver needed it on the eve of Election Day. Oliver had a good laugh and marveled at the fact that people really thought he got teary-eyed in his final endorsement of Kamala Harris.

“It was very weird to see so many people thought that I was crying,” Oliver said. “I wasn’t crying! No, not even a little bit. No, I’m British. I’m dead inside. There’s no functional emotion left in here. Centuries and centuries have rendered it moot.”

Oliver reassured Colbert that he could take the tissues off the desk, because “I’m emotionally hard as nails,” and they wouldn’t be needed.

As the interview went on, Colbert played a clip of a previous appearance by Oliver on the show, back in 2015, during which he said he “couldn’t give less of a s–t” about Donald Trump.

Watching it back, Oliver admitted that he still feels that way, but he knows that for the time being, he has to pay attention to the convicted felon. That said, the HBO host is really hoping that Tuesday’s election will allow him and everyone else to return to not having to care about Trump.

“I think it would be a gift to the nation if we could give ourselves the joy of not caring anymore. I think that’s where we’ll all be happy.”

You can watch the segment in the video above.