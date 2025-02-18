John Oliver Explains Why He Isn’t Rethinking His American Citizenship Even After Trump’s Return to Office | Video

John Oliver is definitely no fan of Donald Trump — he even begged viewers to elect Kamala Harris before last year’s election, though no, he didn’t actually cry while doing so — but the HBO host isn’t rethinking his choice to become an American citizen.

While appearing on “The Late Show” with his friend and “Strike Force Five” co-host Stephen Colbert on Monday, Oliver reminisced on his last appearance on the CBS show, as Colbert admitted he wasn’t listening to a word Oliver said because it was the night before the election.

“You definitely did have a haunted expression, like you’d seen the ghost that was going to be visiting the rest of us in 24 hours time,” Oliver joked.

The HBO host agreed that “it’s a sub-optimal time in human history” right now, but when Colbert asked if Oliver might revoke the dual citizenship he obtained last year, Oliver was steadfast.

“Oh no, I’m sticking it out,” he said. “I’m going down with the Titanic. I know there might be life rafts available, but I’m tuning up, ‘Gentlemen, it’s been an honor playing with you.’”

At that, Oliver mimed playing the violin, referring to the instrumentalists in the film who opted to continue playing beautiful music as the ship sunk.

“I think I’m the guy who falls and then hits the propeller before he goes in the water,” Colbert shot back with a laugh. “That spin!”

“Everyone wants to be that guy!” Oliver replied through his laughter. “If you’re going down, whoosh off the propeller!”

You can watch the full exchange between John Oliver and Stephen Colbert in the video above.