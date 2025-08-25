John Oliver Tours MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Online Store: ‘Not Worth the Effort’ | Video

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver took aim at prominent Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after Sunday’s episode, poking fun at the businessman’s online marketplace MyStore, which Oliver noted “looks like the website that filled your parents’ computer with viruses.”

“I’m here because I wanted to talk to you about MyStore, the online marketplace started by — deep breath — recovering addict-turned-pillow magnate-turned-Trump acolyte-turned election-denier conspiracy theorist-turned TV mogul Mike Lindell,” Oliver began his YouTube video. “Before we go any further, [that] is simply too many things for one person to be.”

Oliver went on to reveal that he only learned about MyStore, which he dubbed “Lindell’s Amazon,” while the “Last Week Tonight” team was working on a piece about the defamation suit filed by a Dominion Voting Systems employee against Lindell. “Sadly, we didn’t have time to talk about MyStore back then,” Oliver explained. “But we do now, because this is the Internet where time doesn’t exist and no one can die.”

The HBO host then took viewers on a tour of MyStore, which features not only Lindell’s own products, but also much more. As Oliver humorously and incredulously revealed, these products include honey sold in a Trump-shaped bottle, two pieces of copper that apparently serve as “chemical-free” ways to keep germs away and — much to Oliver’s delight — a metal spoon used to beat down bagged pieces of meat and nuts.

At one point in the segment, Oliver called Lindell “the most high-profile grift victim who hasn’t realized he’s being grifted yet.” Ultimately, though, he concluded that the MyPillow CEO is also “weirdly inspiring.”

“He’s the manifestation of the American Dream — that someone can overcome drug problems, pull himself up by his bootstraps and undermine confidence in a national election, all while hawking some of the worst pillows in the history of humanity,” Oliver wryly explained. “It is Lindell’s tenacity that has led to him building a truly insane store that throws everything at the wall to see what sticks.”

After revealing that he purchased a “WhackerSpoon” from MyStore, Oliver began using it to help him close out the bit. “This right here just wasn’t worth it,” Oliver admitted, as he pulverized a piece of meat on his desk with the spoon. “I believe that I’m summing up both my purchase and the experience of our entire studio to say: This was not worth the effort.’”