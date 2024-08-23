Seth Meyers Has a Field Day With Mike Lindell’s Undercover DNC Debacle: ‘They’re So F–ing Weird’

While Seth Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment on “Late Night” this week has largely been focused on what’s happening at the DNC, Thursday’s episode took a slight detour to dunk on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s strange videos he posted surrounding the convention.

Meyers opened the segment by saying, “As someone who has been calling them weird for at least five years now, let me just say I’m sorry. We’ve had our fun, but perhaps I was being uncharitable. I’m sure the people in Trump’s inner circle are not that weird.”

At that, the show threw to a clip of Lindell walking straight into the camera, wearing a hat, and teasing that paid subscribers could watch his videos from inside the DNC “including myself going in disguise, shaving off my mustache – you’re gonna get all the footage right here.”

The camera cut back to Meyers who quipped, “Oh my God they’re so f—ing weird.”

“What’s weirder, Mike Lindell shaving off his mustache to go inside the Democratic National Convention or paying to watch him shave off that mustache?” the host asked before showing a snippet of the livestream that showed Lindell sitting silently in a barber’s chair, face covered in shaving cream, waiting to be shaved.

But the Lindell hits didn’t stop there. Meyers then showed the viral clip of Lindell arguing with a 12-year-old boy at the DNC.

“Again, this is a real clip of a real person who is a close ally and friend of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a disguise at a Democratic convention arguing with a child,” he said before playing the clip of Lindell talking about alleged voter fraud Georgia.

“You haven’t provided any source,” the boy is seen telling Lindell as he shouts at him. “So your source is ‘Trust me, bro?’ That’s your source?” he asks.

Meyers shot back, “Even if you were making salient points, which you’re not, you are impossible to follow. Not everyone has your manifesto burned into their frontal cortext. You can’t just yell out names and dates and think people are gonna say ‘Well in that case you got me.’ No wonder this kid kept giving Jim Halpert looks to the camera.”

The host continued, “So, according to Republicans, if you’re a childless adult, you’re weird, but if you’re an adult yelling at a child about voter fraud while dressed like Carmen San Diego’s deadbeat dad, you’re normal.”

Meyers then went back to the video that featured a burn so intense the studio audience erupted.

“Now maybe you didn’t see this in the news, maybe you’re not up on things,” Lindell is seen saying to the kid, who interjects, “Oh I am. I’m up on your bankruptcy too, sir.” The camera then cut back to “Late Night” where the studio audience went wild.

“I’m sorry, but can an adult intervene?” Meyers asked.

Watch the full Closer Look in the video above.