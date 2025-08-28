‘The Price Is Right’ Taps John Quinn as Season 54 Showrunner, Executive Producer

Television’s longest consecutively running game show is getting a new showrunner and executive producer, Fremantle announced on Thursday.

“The Price Is Right,” which is currently in production on its upcoming 54th season, will now be overseen by John Quinn, who has served as the showrunner and EP of “Let’s Make a Deal” and “Press Your Luck” since 2019 and was the showrunner and EP for the first two seasons of “Password.” He will be replacing Evelyn Warfel, the first woman to hold the role, who has helmed “Price Is Right” since 2019.

“It’s the show we all watched during summer break and when we were home sick from school,” Quinn said in a statement. “This show is a major reason why I work on game shows in the first place, so to be a part of it now is an honor that I do not take lightly. I am beyond grateful and still pinching myself! From the second I came on board I have felt at home, and that is a testament to the spectacular staff and crew who have been making this show a staple of American television for 53 years. What a delight!”

In his new role, Quinn is expected to incorporate a variety of specially themed episodes, including Breast Cancer Awareness, Valentine’s Day, Pet Adoption Week, Mother’s Day and School’s Out. The season premiere episode will also add a brand new pricing game for the first time since 2021’s Back to ‘72 and To the Penny.

“John brings a dynamic energy, remarkable creativity and a collaborative spirit that elevates every production he touches,” Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin said in a statement. “Combined with his rare ability to adapt with the times while honoring tradition, make him the ideal choice to carry this iconic mainstay of television forward.”

Production is underway at Fremantle’s Haven Studios in Glendale, California. Season 54 of “The Price Is Right” will premiere in September on CBS.