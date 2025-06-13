John Stamos Says He Broke the News of Brian Wilson’s Death to Cousin and Beach Boys Vocalist Mike Love: ‘His Face Went Blank’

John Stamos, who has been an honorary Beach Boy for 40 years, said he was the one to break the news of Brian Wilson’s death to his cousin and the band’s vocalist, Mike Love.

“I was with Mike, I got off the plane, and I got the text,” Stamos told the New York Post at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday at the Marriott Marquis.

“I was like, ‘Oh boy, I guess I better [tell him].’ I said, ‘Mike, your cousin passed away,’ and his face went blank.”

The “Full House” actor added, “We sat in the car for 2½ hours or so … he didn’t say one word. And I didn’t ask him anything, ask him how he was feeling. I knew how he was feeling.”

Stamos reflected on the connection between the two original Beach Boys members: You know, they had 80-plus years together. They made beautiful music together.”

Love co-founded the band with his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, and friend Al Jardine in 1961. Brian was also a lead singer, but he left the iconic California band in 1964. He briefly returned in the ’80s.

Stamos first played with the Beach Boys at a Fourth of July concert at the Washington Monument in 1985. “This July 4th will be 40 years of nagging them and stalking them,” he told the Post.

The actor said he was lucky to have “spent a good amount of time” with Wilson, recalling the time when the late music legend stepped in for Love.

“We were doing some shows in Montreal, I was with them, and Mike couldn’t make about five shows,” he said. “And so Brian came out, and he’s the lead singer of the band … and it was great.”

“Without Brian Wilson, life would be a mistake,” Stamos added. “It’s been a big blow to all of us.”