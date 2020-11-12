ABC
"Welcome Back Kotter" (1975-79)
With his wavy hair and million-dollar smile, John Travolta first became a hearthrob on this '70s sitcom as cocky high school student Vinnie Barbarino.
"Saturday Night Fever" (1977)
"Would ya just watch the hair?" Travolta's Brooklyn disco king Tony Manero is obsessed with his locks.
Paramount
"Grease" (1978)
Travolta slicked it back to play a greaser in the musical phenom "Grease."
"Urban Cowboy" (1980)
Travolta grew out a full beard to play a country boy trying to fit in in the big city of Houston.
"Staying Alive" (1983)
In this "Saturday Night Fever" sequel, Tony Manero tries to make it on Broadway while adding a very '80s accessory to his hair: a headband.
TriStar Pictures
"Look Who's Talking" (1989)
Through much of the '80s, he sported a shorter, more professional signature look -- as when he played a pilot and dad opposite Kirstie Alley.
Miramax
"Pulp Fiction" (1994)
Travolta goes for a slicked-back coiff opposite Samuel L. Jackson's out-there Afro in the Quentin Tarantino classic.
"Michael" (1996)
Travolta sports a full fluffy mane of hair as an archangel hiding out on Earth. I guess mullets are heavenly?
Universal
"Primary Colors" (1998)
Travolta goes full Clinton -- including flecks of gray -- to play a presidential candidate very much modeled on Bill Clinton.
Warner Bros.
"Battlefield Earth" (2000)
The star did not hold back to play the dreadlocked villain in this epic sci-fi bomb based on a novel by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.
New Line Cinema
"Hairspray" (2007)
Travolta drags out a dress -- and prosthetic makeup for his face -- to play Baltimore housewife Edna Turnblad. At one point, he even sports a bouffant look.
Sony
"Taking of Pelham 1 2 3" (2009)
In recent years, Travolta has gone for a more close-cropped look, as in this thriller as a subway hijacker.
"From Paris With Love" (2010)
Travolta goes bald for this forgettable thriller.
"Killing Season" (2013)
Playing a Serbian soldier hunting down American vet Robert De Niro, Travolta sports an unusual look that suggests Abraham Lincoln after a razor attack.
"The Fantatic" (2019)
Travolta's hairstyle is as crazy as his character -- a mentally unstable man who takes celebrity stalking to unhinged extremes.