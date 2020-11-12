Go Pro Today

John Travolta’s Most Memorable Onscreen Hairdos (and Don’ts), From ‘Grease’ to ‘The Fanatic’ (Photos)

The star has sported some hair-raising ‘dos through the years

| November 12, 2020 @ 5:48 AM Last Updated: November 12, 2020 @ 12:25 PM
john travolta hair
john travolta welcome back kotter
ABC
"Welcome Back Kotter" (1975-79)  With his wavy hair and million-dollar smile, John Travolta first became a hearthrob on this '70s sitcom as cocky high school student Vinnie Barbarino.
John Travolta Hair Saturday Night Fever
"Saturday Night Fever" (1977)  "Would ya just watch the hair?" Travolta's Brooklyn disco king Tony Manero is obsessed with his locks.
grease travolta
Paramount
"Grease" (1978)  Travolta slicked it back to play a greaser in the musical phenom "Grease."
john travolta urban cowboy
"Urban Cowboy" (1980)  Travolta grew out a full beard to play a country boy trying to fit in in the big city of Houston.
staying alive john travolta
"Staying Alive" (1983)  In this "Saturday Night Fever" sequel, Tony Manero tries to make it on Broadway while adding a very '80s accessory to his hair: a headband.
look who's talking travolta
TriStar Pictures
"Look Who's Talking" (1989)  Through much of the '80s, he sported a shorter, more professional signature look -- as when he played a pilot and dad opposite Kirstie Alley.
Pulp Fiction
Miramax
"Pulp Fiction" (1994)  Travolta goes for a slicked-back coiff opposite Samuel L. Jackson's out-there Afro in the Quentin Tarantino classic.
john travolta michael
"Michael" (1996)  Travolta sports a full fluffy mane of hair as an archangel hiding out on Earth. I guess mullets are heavenly?
primary colors travolta
Universal
"Primary Colors" (1998)  Travolta goes full Clinton -- including flecks of gray -- to play a presidential candidate very much modeled on Bill Clinton.
battlefield earth john travolta
Warner Bros.
"Battlefield Earth" (2000)  The star did not hold back to play the dreadlocked villain in this epic sci-fi bomb based on a novel by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.
hairspray john travolta
New Line Cinema
"Hairspray" (2007)  Travolta drags out a dress -- and prosthetic makeup for his face -- to play Baltimore housewife Edna Turnblad. At one point, he even sports a bouffant look.
taking of pelham 1 2 3 john travolta
Sony
"Taking of Pelham 1 2 3" (2009)  In recent years, Travolta has gone for a more close-cropped look, as in this thriller as a subway hijacker.
john travolta from paris with love
"From Paris With Love" (2010)  Travolta goes bald for this forgettable thriller.
killing season john travolta
"Killing Season" (2013)  Playing a Serbian soldier hunting down American vet Robert De Niro, Travolta sports an unusual look that suggests Abraham Lincoln after a razor attack.
fanatic john travolta
"The Fantatic" (2019)   Travolta's hairstyle is as crazy as his character -- a mentally unstable man who takes celebrity stalking to unhinged extremes.