John Travolta is mourning his “Grease” leading lady, after it was revealed that Olivia Newton-John died in her home on Monday morning. The singer and actress was 73 years old.

Newton-John, of course, starred as Sandy in the film, an innocent girl who inspires Danny Zuko to be a better version of himself. Together, the two have become a truly iconic movie pairing over the years.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

In the film, Newton-John’s character sang a now-beloved ballad for Travolta’s bad boy, called “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” The song earned the movie’s only Oscar nomination, though ironically, wasn’t filmed and recorded until after “Grease” had wrapped, as producers were reluctant to give Sandy her own song.

The news of Newton-John’s death was announced on her official Facebook page, by way of a statement from her husband, John Easterling.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he wrote. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted a photo montage in remembrance.

Newton-John was also remembered on Monday by Hollywood staples including James Gunn, George Takei and more.

“We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73,” Takei wrote. “I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

"Grease" is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022