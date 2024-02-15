‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Screening Set to Open TCM Classic Film Festival 2024

Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime thriller “Pulp Fiction” will open this year’s TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood. Actor John Travolta, who starred in the film as Vincent Vega, will attend the screening which will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 35mm.

“’Pulp Fiction’ is one of the most important and influential movies of the 1990s. It was Quentin Tarantino’s magnum opus and the beginning of a well-deserved comeback for John Travolta,” said Ben Mankiewicz, TCM Primetime Anchor and Official Host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. “Like ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ and ‘The Godfather,’ it changed our thinking about the type of stories Hollywood could tell.”

Other events mentioned at this year’s event include a screening of 1951’s “Westward the Women,” chosen by author and academic Jeanine Basinger who will receive this year’s Robert Osborne Award. The award recognizes an individual who has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic film alive for future generations.

Actor Billy Dee Williams was announced previously to be a guest at the event. He will be introducing screenings for 1972’s “Lady Sings the Blues” and the 1976 film “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings.” And makeup artist Lois Burwell will appear to introduce screenings of “Almost Famous” (2000) and “Lincoln (2012). Full-length conversations with both will also take place at the festival’s hub, Club TCM, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

This year’s theme is “Most Wanted: Crime and Justice in Film.” Other movies set to screen include “The Big Heat” (1953), “Grand Hotel” (1932), “The Lavender Hill Mob” (1951), “Murder, She Said” (1961), “National Velvet” (1944), “Sabrina” (1954) and “Send Me No Flowers” (1964).

Back in November it was announced that John Wayne’s 1956 Western “The Searchers” would debut a new restoration as part of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival in April. This marks the second Wayne film to receive a premiere of a restored print at the yearly event that takes place on Hollywood Boulevard. Last year’s opening night feature was a 4K restoration of Wayne’s 1959 film “Rio Bravo.”

This year’s TCM Classic Film Festival takes place April 18-21 in Hollywood.