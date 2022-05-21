Saban Films has acquired the rights to the action thriller “American Metal,” starring John Travolta and Stephen Dorff.

The film, written by Nicholas Maggio, tells the story of a desperate and struggling family man who robs a pill mill. But when the theft turns violent, he finds himself hunted by both the police and the Dixieland mafia.

This is also Maggio’s directorial debut. In addition to Travolta and Dorff, “American Metal” also stars Shiloh Fernandez, Ashley Benson and Kevin Dillon.

“American Metal” is produced by 308 Entertainment’s Corey Large and Bernie Gewissler in association with Bondit Media Capital. rincipal photography recently wrapped on the film in Georgia. Saban Films is planning a 2023 release.

This is the second film with Travolta and Dorff for 308 Entertainment’s Large, following the upcoming release of “Paradise City.” That film also stars Bruce Willis.

Travolta has previously collaborated with Saban Films on two other films: “I Am Wrath” and “Speed Kills.” The latest deal was negotiated by Shanan Becker and Bill Bromiley for Saban Films, Matthew Helderman for Bondit Media Capital and producer Corey Large.