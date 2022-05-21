A sequel is in the works to F. Gary Gray’s 2009 action thriller “Law Abiding Citizen,” which starred Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx.

No cast has been set for “Law Abiding Citizen 2,” but Butler will return as a producer on the film along with his partner Alan Siegel for G-Base, and the film’s original producer Lucas Foster and screenwriter Kurt Wimmer will also be reprising their creative roles on the sequel.

Village Roadshow Pictures and financier and producer Rivulet Films are working on the sequel, with Rivulet’s Rob Paris and Mike Witherill serving as producers. Foster will produce for his Warp Films banner. And Village Roadshow Pictures’ Tristen Tuckfield and Jillian Apfelbaum will executive produce.

The plot for the sequel is being kept under wraps.

Released in 2009, “Law Abiding Citizen” centered on assistant district attorney Nick Rice’s (Foxx) pursuit of Clyde Shelton (Butler), a frustrated father who implements an elaborate and twisted plan to bring down the entire judicial system in Philadelphia after a plea bargain sets free the man who murdered his wife and daughter.

The film grossed more than $130 million at the worldwide box office and saw some renewed attention when it appeared on Netflix last December.

“I am delighted to partner with Rob, Mike and Village Roadshow Pictures, together with my frequent creative partner Kurt Wimmer, to revisit these great characters and this compelling topic which seems even more relevant today than when we made the original film. We’re going to blow your mind… again,” Foster said in a statement.

“The demand for smart, star-driven action thrillers in the marketplace is palpable, and this is one of those rare unexploited franchise opportunities that was too good to pass up,” Paris and Witherill said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rivulet on the sequel to ‘Law Abiding Citizen.’ It’s a title that exemplifies the scope and breadth of the Vine library. Collaborating closely with Kurt and Lucas will lend the creative authenticity necessary to make a film worthy of its predecessor,” Tuckfield and Apfelbaum, VRP’s EVPs of Feature Film, said.

Wimmer and Foster have also previously collaborated on “Equilibrium” starring Christian Bale, “Street Kings” starring Keanu Reeves and most recently a reboot of Stephen King’s “Children of the Corn.” Wimmer most recently wrote the screenplay “The Beekeeper” that has Jason Statham set to star and David Ayer on board to direct.

Rivulet Films recently acquired Derek Kolstad’s original screenplay “Acolyte,” which they are financing and producing alongside Swiss distributor/producer Ascot Elite Entertainment.

Wimmer is represented by Verve, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox and attorney Barry Littman.Foster is represented by Peter Nichols of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman and Clark.