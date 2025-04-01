‘John Wick 5’ in the Works at Lionsgate With Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski

John Wick will return in “Chapter 5,” as it was officially announced on Tuesday that Lionsgate is in development on the next film in the billion-dollar franchise. The announcement was made on the CinemaCon stage by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson.

Lionsgate is teaming on the development of the film with Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, franchise director and producer Chad Stahelski, and star and producer Keanu Reeves.

The most recent film in the franchise, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” took in over $440 million at the worldwide box office, with each of the first four films accomplishing the rare feat of outperforming its predecessor.

“Keanu, Chad, Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world,” Fogelson said on the CinemaCon stage. “We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next.”

Iwanyk and Lee added: “It’s so important to get this story right and give John’s story the proper next step. It’s exciting to take the first step on that road.”

The franchise as a whole has earned over $1 billion at the global box office. In addition to the four hit films, the “John Wick” Universe includes two spinoff films, including “Ballerina,” to be released June 6, and an upcoming spinoff directed by and starring Donnie Yen reprising his Caine character, set to start production this summer.

In addition, Lionsgate Television produced the hit series “The Continental: From the World of John Wick” for Peacock and Amazon Prime, and the company is developing the highly anticipated series “John Wick: Under the High Table,” which Stahelski and Keanu Reeves are executive producing. The studio recently opened an immersive John Wick experience in Las Vegas and has a John Wick AAA video game in the works.