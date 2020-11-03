Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

Can Johnny Depp Bounce Back From ‘Modern-Day Scarlet Letter’ of UK Court’s ‘Wife Beater’ Ruling?

by | November 3, 2020 @ 3:38 PM

“He’s basically given them the rope to hang him(self) with,” crisis PR expert Evan Nierman says of Depp’s failed lawsuit against tabloid The Sun

Johnny Depp has shattered his reputation — putting what one crisis PR expert called a “modern-day scarlet letter” on his personal brand — after a British judge on Monday shot down his libel suit against the Sun and ruled that the tabloid’s claim that the star was a “wife beater” was “substantially true.”

“This is a terrible day for self-deluded prima donnas in Hollywood who are out of touch with reality and believe that they could will their own vision of reality to judgment,” Eric Schiffer, leading international expert in reputation, brand and political strategy and chairman of Patriarch Organization and ReputationManagementConsultants.com, told TheWrap. Describing Monday’s ruling as a “body blow” to the actor that will be a “precursor of further carnage to Depp,” he added, “This is a modern-day scarlet letter across Johnny’s brand and he’s going to need to deal with this through making amends.”

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Senior Film Reporter

