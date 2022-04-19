Johnny Depp Expected to Testify Tuesday in Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp was expected to take the stand Tuesday after the court takes an extended recess for lunch.

Wearing his shaggy hair slicked back and steadily chewing gum, the “Pirates” star sat in the plaintiff’s box while his personal physician testified that he never personally witnessed Depp taking drugs. That session concluded before noon, and the judge excused the jury until 2 p.m. Eastern.

Proceedings were expected to continue with Depp taking the witness stand.

Depp says ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him by claiming in a Washington Post op-ed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Depp is not named in the article but claims it damaged his career, and is seeking $50 million in damages; Heard has counter-sued for $100 million.

Depp and Heard married in 2015 but split in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order and accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the two settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Heard was also expected to take the stand during what could be a six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

This story is developing, check back for updates …