Johnny Depp Shares What He Really Thought When Warner Bros. Booted Him From ‘Fantastic Beasts’: ‘F–k You’

“If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken,” the actor adds

Jacob Bryant
Johnny Depp Fantastic Beasts
Johnny Depp starred as Grindelwald in the first two "Fantastic Beasts" films. (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Johnny Depp had one concise thought when Warner Bros. asked him to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise: “F–k you.”

In a conversation with The Telegraph published Saturday, Depp explained how he was being pushed out of the “Harry Potter” prequel spinoff as he lost his very public libel trial against The Sun in the U.K. after the paper described him as a “wife beater.” He was asked to “retire” from the role for “The Secrets of Dumbledore” — which he did but was not happy about it.

“Listen, they’ve said all kinds of things out there in the world about me, and it doesn’t bother me. I’m not running for office,” Depp said. “It literally stopped in a millisecond, like, while I was doing the movie. They said we’d like you to resign. But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire.”

He finished: ““F–k you. There’s far too many of me to kill. If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken.”

Depp was replaced in 2022’s “The Secrets of Dumbledore” by Mads Mikkelsen. The actor had only shot a single scene for the third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” series before he was asked to leave.

The decision to fire Depp came after he lost his first U.K. libel trial against Heard back in November 2020. Depp later countersued his ex and cited the loss of the “Harry Potter” role as part of the damages from the libel trial.

Depp initially announced Warner Bros. asking him to “retire” from the Gellert Grindelwald role on Instagram in 2020.

“In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement,” Depp wrote. “Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

He continued: “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Johnny Depp poses for a picture on the red carpet of the awards ceremony of the 4th edition of Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on December 12, 2024
Read Next
Johnny Depp Says He Was a 'Crash Test Dummy for MeToo': 'There Are People Who Did Me Dirty'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Comments