Two of the four men arrested for the fatal shooting of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor were charged with murder Monday, TheWrap has learned.

Eighteen-year-olds Robert Barceleau of Huntington Park and Sergio Estrada of Los Angeles County were each charged with one count of murder. In addition to Barceleau’s murder charge, he was given a special circumstance allegation of killing in the commission of a robbery, which could result in him receiving life in prison without parole.

“Johnny Wactor’s life was senselessly taken while he was simply walking to his parked car in downtown Los Angeles. We are committed to seeking justice for Mr. Wactor and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement obtained to TheWrap. “The loss of this talented young actor, who was in the prime of his life and had so much to offer the world, is deeply felt by all of us. Mr. Wactor’s work and presence touched the lives of many, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and the entire community who mourn this devastating loss.”

Barceleau was also charged with attempted armed robbery and armed grand theft, and is being held without bail. Estrada received the same armed robbery and armed grand theft charges.

As for the two other suspects, 18-year-old Leonel Guitierrez and 22-year-old Frank Olano, Guitierrez was charged with one count of attempted robbery with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm, and one count of grand theft with an allegation of principal armed with a firearm. Olano was was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder, one count of receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon with a firearm.

The men were arraigned on Monday, and their charges are the latest development in Wactor’s murder case. The actor was leaving a bartending job in downtown Los Angeles in the early morning of May 25 when he noticed a group of three men seemingly attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car. Barceleau allegedly fired a shot at Wactor once in his chest. He died at a local hospital.

On Aug. 4 the LAPD released a community alert that included photos of three suspects in shooting and the vehicle they left in.

The case is being investigated by LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Division. Barceleau is being held without bail. Estrada is being held on $2,070,000 bail. Olano is being held on $1,080,000 bail. Gutierrez is being held on $120,000 bail.

“While this was not an easy case for anyone involved, I am confident that we have the right people on the right charges,” LAPD Chief Dominic Choi said. “Our investigators worked tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and follow every lead to ensure that justice is served. To the family and loved ones of Johnny Wactor: We know that no legal action can ever bring back the person you have lost, but we hope that today’s announcement brings some measure of comfort in knowing that those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.”

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass thanked the LAPD in a statement obtained by TheWrap.

“We must continue to take aggressive action to make our city safer,” she said. “Those who commit crimes must be held fully responsible for their actions.”