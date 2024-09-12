Suspect in ‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor’s Murder Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery Charges

Leonel Gutierrez, one of four men charged as defendants in the attempted robbery and murder of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, plead guilty to all charges Wednesday.

The charges against Gutierrez include attempted robbery and grand theft, as well as a principal armed with a firearm allegation. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. in Department 50 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. His sentence will be determined by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

“Today marks a significant step toward justice for the family and friends of Johnny Wactor,” District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved him, and we recognize the profound pain his loss has caused. With one of the four defendants having pleaded guilty, we are committed to pursuing the remaining individuals with the same unwavering dedication. Our office will continue to work diligently to ensure that justice is fully served and that Mr. Wactor’s loved ones can find some measure of closure in this difficult time.”

Gutierrez is one of four men charged in the crime. Eighteen-year-olds Robert Barceleau of Huntington Park and Sergio Estrada of Los Angeles County were each charged with one count of murder. In addition to Barceleau’s murder charge, he was given a special circumstance allegation of killing in the commission of a robbery, which could result in him receiving life in prison without parole.

Barceleau was also charged with attempted armed robbery and armed grand theft, and is being held without bail. Estrada received the same armed robbery and armed grand theft charges.

Frank Olano, 22, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder, one count of receiving stolen property and three counts of being a felon with a firearm.

Wactor was shot and killed after leaving a bartending shift in May.

In a statement, Wactor’s agent David Shaul told TheWrap, “Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be.”

“Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone,” Shaul added. “He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Wactor’s mother told TMZ he was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles as part of an attempted robbery. Wactor and a friend saw three men attempting to remove the catalytic converter from his car, his mother told the outlet.

Though the actor didn’t attempt to stop the men, she said, they shot him as they left the scene.

Anita Joy, a friend and co-worker of the “General Hospital” actor, shared an eyewitness account of his murder days later on Instagram.

“My friend of eight years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3 a.m.,” she wrote.

Recounting the early Saturday morning incident following their May 24 shift at Level 8, Joy said Wactor’s slaying came down to the fact that “a few criminals [were] trying to steal a car part and all they took was my friend’s life.”

“Everything happened in an instant,” she said, noting that Wactor approached the thieves who were after his car’s catalytic converter, initially thinking that he was being towed. “I’ve come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you’re scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely, but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone.”

“Hands open to his sides in peace. Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed him, I shouted, ‘Hunny you OK?!’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot!,’” her post continued. “We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me.”