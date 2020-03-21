Join Us for a Virtual Meet-Up: A Survival Guide for Hollywood Insiders

We’re having a live discussion for FREE, Tuesday March 24 at 12 pm PDT/ 3 pm EDT.

Survival Guide for Independent Producers

Hollywood’s leading producers Jane Rosenthal and Tommy Oliver will come together to address the new challenges of getting a project from script to screen during the pandemic.

Jane Rosenthal is an Oscar and Emmy nominated producer and CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises, a global media company that encompasses the Tribeca Film Festival and award-winning branded content division Tribeca Studios. Most recently, she produced Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-nominated “The Irishman,” starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, and Al Pacino as well as the Emmy nominated limited series “When They See Us” directed by Ava DuVernay. Her more than 50 credits include “Meet the Parents,” “Meet the Fockers” and “Little Fockers” as well as Academy Award-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and the Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated documentary “Quincy,” about legendary music producer Quincy Jones.

Tommy Oliver is a writer, director, producer and entrepreneur. His past projects include Sony thriller “The Perfect Guy,” which opened as the #1 film in the US at $26M+. He also co-created and executive produced the hit docu-series “Black Love.” Currently, Oliver is in post-production on a feature documentary produced by Common and John Legend and has projects setup at HBO, Netflix, Sony, Lionsgate, and more.

John Sloss is an award-winning producer, partner in Sloss Eckhouse Law and founder of Cinetic Media, where he produces films and TV, provides content sales and corporate advisory services, and presides over a rapidly growing talent management division. Sloss’s producing credits include “Green Book,” “Boy Hood” and “Boys Don’t Cry,” to name a few. He has also handled the sale over 600 films, including “Know Down the House,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Napoleon Dynamite.”