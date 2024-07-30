‘Joker’ Movie Stand-Up Says He Used His Own Material in the Film: ‘I Think They Expected Me to Suck’ | Video

Sam Morril said that he thinks the filmmakers behind the first “Joker” expected his stand-up for the movie would suck. While talking on “The Howard Stern Show” about the upcoming “Joker” sequel and his small role in the first film, Morril recounted his time on the set for Todd Phillips’ DC Comics movie and how he used his own material for his moment.

“I think they expected me to suck, so I was kind of pumped,” Morril said. “I’m in my trailer and Todd Phillips is going over it with me and I was like, it says I’m an open mic-er in this — do you want me to be s—ty, like an open mic-er? He was like, ‘Well, you’re doing your jokes.’”

Morril continued, “I’m not going to bomb with my stuff — I’m not going up there trying to bomb with my stuff, I’m going to kill.”

Phillips’ only stipulation: all the jokes had to fit the early ’80s setting of the movie, according to Morril. The stand-up said he wrote around 20 jokes for the film and did a new set for each take.

“I was killing,” he said. “They expected me to suck and I’m just doing my act.”

Morril recalled a take where the director got made at him for trying to finish a joke after being told to stop.

“As a comic, you get the light to wrap up the set, but he’d scream out ‘all right, get off stage,’ and doesn’t matter if the joke is done,” Morril said. “As a comic I’m like, ‘No, you always finish the joke.’ So he was like, ‘all right, that’s it Sam,’ and I was like ‘ehhh, so anyway,’ and he’s like ‘Sam, get the f–k off!’”

Morril also shared that Phoenix – who starred as the titular Joker, Arthur Fleck – was “cool as s–t” and that he told Morril he enjoyed the stand-up’s sets for the film.

The sequel to the 2019 film (and it’s billion-dollar box office take) is titled “Joker: Folie à Deux” and releases later this year.

Watch the full clip of Sam Morril talking about his time on “Joker” above.