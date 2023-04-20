While some celebrities and organizations lamented the loss of their legacy Twitter blue check on Thursday, others took the opportunity to have a go at Twitter CEO Elon Musk, including Jon Favreau, who mocked the SpaceX owner for his botched rocket launch that same day.

“Bye checkmark!” wrote the Pod Save America host, who happens to have the same name as the “Iron Man” director, along with a photo of the exploding Starship.

The AFL-CIO account updated a Drake meme to show the rapper cringing at a blue checkmark and smiling at the suggestion “form a union.” The caption read, “We’re still here, but we don’t give our money to union-busting billionaires. Bye bye blue check!”

Meanwhile, Bill Brasky noted that not even Pope Francis was allowed to keep his blue check and actor Josh Malina of “The West Wing” and “Scandal” joked that he paid to have it removed.

The removal of the once-coveted proof of verified status seemed spotty at best: Horror novelist Stephen King was confused why he still had a check when he didn’t pay Musk the required $8.

After other Twitter users noticed that King and and LeBron “King” James still had blue checkmarks, Musk admitted, “I’m paying for a few personally.”

Several celebrities and outlets have left Twitter for good amid the turmoil, including NPR, Halle Berry, Jeffrey Wright and “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson.

