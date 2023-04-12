NPR is quitting Twitter as a result of the Elon Musk-run social media platform first labeling the company “state-affiliated media” before amending to “government-funded media,” a descriptor that the news organization maintains is “inaccurate and misleading.”

The move to retire its 52 official Twitter feeds, announced Wednesday, makes NPR the first major news organization to leave the embattled platform since Musk’s takeover last fall. They previously addressed Twitter’s unannounced decision to tag the public radio network’s main account as “state-affiliated media” last week, decrying the label as one used “to designate official state mouthpieces and propaganda outlets in countries such as Russia and China.” Musk amended the label to “government-funded,” but as a editorially independent, private, nonprofit company whose $300 million annual budget credits less than 1% to the federally funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting, NPR remained in a stalemate with the social media CEO.

NPR CEO John Lansing said Wednesday that the decision to leave Twitter ultimately came down to maintaining NPR’s credibility.

“The downside, whatever the downside, doesn’t change that fact,” Lansing said in an interview via NPR. “I would never have our content go anywhere that would risk our credibility.”

Lansing also clarified that if Musk were to remove the “government-funded” label altogether, he would still take pause before returning to Twitter, saying he has “lost my faith in the decision-making” at the company.

“I would need some time to understand whether Twitter can be trusted again,” he said. Individual NPR journalists and staffers, meanwhile, are permitted to continue using the site.

“It would be a disservice to the serious work you all do here to continue to share it on a platform that is associating the federal charter for public media with an abandoning of editorial independence or standards,” Lansing wrote in an email to staff Wednesday.

More to come…