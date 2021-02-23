Jon Hamm and Tina Fey will reunite and star in the next film from director John Slattery, a dark comedy called “Maggie Moore(s).”

Hamm and Fey have starred together on “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” while Hamm and Slattery are both veterans of “Mad Men.”

“Maggie Moore(s)”, which will be Slattery’s follow-up to “God’s Pocket” from 2014, is a dark comedy about a police chief in a small town who is suddenly faced with back-to-back murders of two women with the exact same name. Paul Bernbaum (“Hollywoodland”) wrote the screenplay.

Endeavor Content is representing the film’s international sales at the European Film Market. Contentious Media is financing. Endeavor Content, Gersh and CAA Media Finance are representing domestic sales.

Slattery will also produce “Maggie Moore(s)” along with Cary Woods. Vincent Newman, Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi will executive produce.

As an actor, John Slattery most recently starred on the series “Mrs. America” and “Next.” He also starred with Fey in the anthology series “Modern Love.”

Jon Hamm lends his voice to the animated “Bless the Hearts” and was in last year’s “Wild Mountain Thyme.” He will next be seen in “Top Gun Maverick” alongside Tom Cruise.

Fresh off her voice work in Pixar’s “Soul,” which premiered on Disney+ on Christmas Day, Tina Fey is returning to co-host the Golden Globes this Sunday with Amy Poehler.

Hamm is represented by CAA, Forward Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Webber & Dern. Fey is represented by WME, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham. Slattery is represented by Gersh and Untitled. Bernbaum is represented by Greenlit Management.

Deadline first reported news of the project.