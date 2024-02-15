Jon Hamm is set to costar in the new series cocreated by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace for Paramount+, “Landman.”

Hamm joins Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez in the series, which is an adaptation of the 11-part Texas Monthly podcast “Boomtown.” Set in West Texas, the official release describes “Landman” as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.” That sounds about right for Sheridan.

In “Landman,” Hamm will play Monty Miller, “a titan of the Texas oil industry who has a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy Norris, played by Thornton.” This follows Hamm’s truly remarkable performance on the latest cycle of “Fargo” and continues his great work established on fan favorites like “Mad Men” and “Good Omens,” among many other movies and television series.

“Landman” is the latest addition to the stable of shows created by Sheridan that include “Yellowstone” and its spin-offs “1883” and “1923,” along with “Special Ops: Lioness,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King” and “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” Future projects include “Yellowstone” spin-off “6666” and new seasons of “1923,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King” and “Yellowstone.”

The series is currently filming in and around Fort Worth, Texas.

The new “Landman” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+. The show is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch, for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, serve as executive produces. Peter Feldman is a co-executive producer.