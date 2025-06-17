Jon Hamm Prefers to Play the Bad Guy: ‘Superman Can Be Kind of Boring’

“My history of characters isn’t exactly the saints,” the “Mad Men” alum adds

Jon Hamm in "Your Friends and Neighbors" (Apple TV+)
Jon Hamm does not have as much fun playing the good guy.

In an interview with W, the “Mad Men” alum explained that even though he has the look of a Clark Kent/Superman type he does not feel as compelled by boy scout or the hero. He prefers more of the “sinner” role.

“I think people can relate to characters making bad decisions, because we’ve all made them,” Hamm said. “My history of characters isn’t exactly the saints; it’s more on the sinner side of the equation. But Superman can be kind of boring. No offense to the new Superman [David Corenswet], who I hope is a delightful person.”

Hamm has kept to his word when it comes to playing characters with a darker side. He has been a recurring villain in Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” where he plays tech billionaire Paul Marks. The most recent season ended with the exposure of his illegal business practices being threatened by Jennifer Aniston’s character Alex.

The actor double-dipped at Apple TV+ and starred in 2025’s “Your Friends and Neighbors” – which he also serves as executive producer on. TheWrap reviewer Diedre Johnson called the show “delightfully watchable.”

“Although good in most of his roles, if there’s one type Hamm has nailed, it’s the uber successful businessman,” Johnson wrote.

She added: “‘Your Friends & Neighbors‘ is not only a dark comedy but also a cynical look at wealthy and aspiring one-percenters at mid-life. A strong cast of talented actors bring magic into the dynamic nine-episode drama.”

