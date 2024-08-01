Jon M. Chu to Direct Adaptation of Britney Spears’ Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’

Jon M. Chu has set up his follow-up to “Wicked,” as he is set to direct an adaptation of Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me” for Universal, which won the film rights to the book after a competitive auction.

“Wicked” producer Marc Platt will team up again with Chu for the project, which will be a biopic about the famed pop star behind hits like “Toxic” and “Oops I Did It Again.” The project joins a series of music films in development at Universal, including a biopic about rap legend Snoop Dogg and an untitled project produced by Ryan Coogler inspired by the music of Prince.

The project will keep Chu at Universal after his work on a two-part adaptation of “Wicked,” the Tony-winning musical prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo leading an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum.

The first part of “Wicked” will be released this November, with the second part released in November 2025. Universal has put a heavy marketing campaign behind the film, which will be released the weekend prior to Thanksgiving.

Chu, who previously directed “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights” at Warner Bros., is represented by Artists First, UTA, Allison Binder, Esq of GGSSC and ID. Spears is represented by Hudson Management and CAA.

