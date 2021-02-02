Jon M Chu to Direct ‘Wicked’ Adaptation at Universal

“Crazy Rich Asians” and “In The Heights” director Jon M Chu will direct Universal’s adaptation of the Broadway hit “Wicked,” which is in its 17th smash-hit year on Broadway, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Chu replaces director Stephen Daldry who stepped away from the project last fall.

Universal had previously removed “Wicked” from its release calendar as part of the COVID-19 pandemic after originally being slated for release on December 22, 2021.

No cast has been set for the film as of yet. Marc Platt is producing, while original Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz and musical book writer Winnie Holzman wrote the screenplay. “Wicked” is produced on Broadway by Universal Stage Productions, Platt, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

“Wicked,” based on Gregory Maguire’s unauthorized 1995 prequel novel to “The Wizard of Oz,” charts the unlikely friendship between Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, who would become the Wicked Witch of the West. The musical first debuted in San Francisco and Broadway in 2003 and has since become one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history, surpassing over $1 billion in total Broadway revenue.

The show was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including for stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, and is well known for iconic anthems like “Defying Gravity.”

Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Lexi Barta are overseeing the project on behalf of Universal.

Warner Bros. will release Chu’s next movie “In The Heights,” will be released on June 18 in theatres and on HBO MAX.

Jon M Chu is represented by UTA, Artists First Inc and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

