Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham explains in his documentary “The Soul of America” that the Trump era we’re living through does have parallels in American history, from Japanese internment camps, politicians who proposed building metal walls to keep out immigrants and even a claim that Joseph McCarthy would’ve loved Twitter.

Meacham’s book from 2018 “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” was adapted into a documentary film directed by KD Davison to give a visual history to Meacham’s words. And HBO will debut the documentary on Tuesday, October 27 at 9:00 ET/PT, ahead of election night 2020.

“The Soul of America” goes back to moments in history including World War II and Pearl Harbor, McCarthyism, the women’s rights and civil rights movements in the 1960s and much more to understand how Americans have continually battled against forces of hatred, oppression and division to improve the way of American life. It also chronicles Meacham’s life and career as a journalist and historian as he shares his insights into America’s past and present.

Trump and Biden to Battle in Competing Town Halls on Thursday

Davison sits down not only with Meacham but also Lisa Tetrault, Keith Smythe Meacham, Evan Thomas, Donald Tamaki, actor George Takai, Dale Minami, Janice Wesley Kelsey and even the late civil rights leader John Lewis, who passed away back in July.

“The Soul of America” was produced by Kunhardt Films, which was also behind the Emmy-winning HBO documentary “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality.” The producers are George Kunhardt and Teddy Kunhardt, and the executive producer is Peter Kunhardt and Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller for HBO.

Check out the first trailer for “The Soul of America” above.