Jon Miyahara, ‘Superstore’ Actor, Dies at 83

Jon Miyahara, who famously starred as the silent but hilarious sales associate Brett Kobashigawa in “Superstore,” has died at 83.

“[Jon] was a really awesome guy and as a performer could speak volumes with just a look,” Colton Dunn, who played Garrett in “Superstore” said in an Instagram statement on Wednesday. “He was such a memorable part of the Cloud 9 team. It was an honor to know him and work with him. I was lucky enough to meet some of his family and my thoughts are with them. Rest in Peace [Jon].

Miyahara was born on Aug. 8, 1941 in Los Angeles, California, and in between starring as Brett in “Superstore,” he also took up a role as a character named Bob in the TV series titled “Holding Tight.”

Miyahara appeared in all six seasons of “Superstore,” an NBC workplace comedy centered on grocery store staffers at a fictional supercenter called Cloud 9. While he never said much, Brett quickly became a beloved character for his silent comedy. He brought Brett back to life with a cameo on NBC’s “American Auto,” establishing that the shows exist in the same universe.

“Superstore” stars took to Dunn’s comment section to share their condolences as well.

“Oh man! He was always so sweet! Rest in peace,” said Kelly Stables, who played Kelly Watson in the series. Irene White, who starred as Carol wrote, “What an incredible man.” Michael Bunin, who portrayed the character Jeff, said, “I’m so sad to hear this news. Many fun days and many fun conversations. Very nice guy.”