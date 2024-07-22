Jon Stewart’s Secret to Optimism Through ‘Tenuous Times’ Is Knowing America Is ‘Always a Mess’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart believes the best way to keep calm in the midst of violence and divisiveness in U.S. is to realize that “it’s always a mess.”

Stewart took a moment ahead of a recent filming of “The Daily Show” to have a talk back with his studio audience, when a 19 year old asked how he finds “hope and levity” during what the host called “tenuous times.”

“Nineteen years old and the world’s already beat the s—t out of you,” Stewart joked. “I’m 61, so I’m already in injury time. So I’m good. I’m actually weirdly always optimistic. I think maybe that is the horizon of history. I came up at a time in the ’60s where we had all these great leaders — and we killed all of them, every single one. And then we went to Vietnam, and then Watergate. S—t was just unraveling. So I do think it gives you a sense of, ‘Oh, it’s always a mess.’ And what that makes you realize is, ‘Oh, so it’s just — that’s the game.’ We buckle down. You got a lunch pail it and you carry through.”

Stewart’s remarks came after weeks of impactful news developments in the U.S., from the assassination attempt on Donald Trump to President Joe Biden dropping out from the 2024 race and endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris for the ticket.

The host concluded by saying he feels life would be a little easier if U.S. leaders and politicians would be more honest with American citizens.

“You’re 19. Someday when you’re 61 and people will be saying, ‘How do you maintain optimism?’ You’ll be like, ‘You have no f–king idea what it was like when I was a kid.’ Like, you will be that guy to be able to say, ‘You think it’s bad now?’

“And obviously, look, it is. These are tenuous times. And maybe even we’ll talk a little bit about that on the program tonight. But because part of the issue is you just want someone to talk to you like you’re a human, like you’re an adult. Not like it’s work,” Stewart continued. “Not like it’s they’re spinning you. That’s my biggest complaint with all of this. Nobody expects perfection. Everybody knows that the obstacles and all the things that are going to be thrown in front of us are going to be arduous. That’s life. Life is hard. But you just want someone to not bulls—t you when what you know you see and hear is what you’ve seen. That’s all that you can really do.”

