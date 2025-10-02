Jon Stewart ‘Co-Signs’ Trump Sending Military to US Cities, Jokes It’s ‘Preseason’ for His War With Iran, Russia | Video

Jon Stewart thinks that Donald Trump sending the military to U.S. cities will act like a preseason for his war with Iran and Russia.

In Thursday’s episode of “The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart,” the host jokingly said he “co-signs” the president’s recent comments that the military could use U.S. cities as “training grounds.” Of course, most of the cities he suggested happened to be predominantly blue ones.

“Donald Trump thought it might be a good idea for our military to practice on American cities, and it created a little bit of an uproar,” Stewart said. “And I just have to co-sign the idea. You know, it is so hard to get in real game work. The preseason stuff – it’s very difficult to prepare your team for when those first games are going to come down.”

He continued: “So, I absolutely understand. He’s probably going to get us into a war. He tried with the bombing of Iran, or not being able to really be forceful against Vladimir Putin. And boy, he’s making a great case here. These guys got to get in the work. And why not let them get in that work on people that didn’t vote for you? That makes total sense.”

Play video

On Tuesday, Trump spoke at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s meeting at Quantico that hosted high-ranking military generals. The president expressed interest in using U.S. cities like Chicago and Portland as practice for the military.

“It’s a war from within,” Trump said. “We’re under invasion from within.”

He added: “I told Pete [Hegseth] we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military National Guard.”

Watch the full episode of “The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart” above.