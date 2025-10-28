Jon Stewart Jokes Donald Trump Should Be Our ‘Overseas President’ Amid 3rd Term Talk: ‘Anywhere but Here’ | Video

Jon Stewart weighed in on the possibility of Donald Trump seeking a third term in office by suggesting the country give the president an honorary title abroad.

The comedian discussed the growing concern about a third Trump term during Monday evening’s monologue on “The Daily Show.” While Trump hasn’t outright said he’ll seek re-election in 2028, ignoring the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Stewart noted “indications are very clear he’s going to do it.”

“Because you don’t move into a house, knock down a wing and build a 90,000 square foot ballroom for the next guy,” Stewart said. “Trump’s not a house flipper. He’s not Ellen [DeGeneres]. “

After roasting Trump for feeling “unappreciated” by the American public amid his controversial second term, Stewart made a pitch that would allow the president to get all the “pomp” and “adoration” without being a problem stateside.

“So maybe there’s a solution that could work for everybody. I’d like to propose it,” he added. “Let’s make Donald Trump our overseas president in 2028. He can have the title. We could give him all the pomp and all the adoration. He could be America’s touring company, taking our great show anywhere, but here.”

Stewart continued: “He can dance in Malaysia. He could hold orbs with the Saudis. He could pretend to enjoy literature with the king of England. And when he’s done, we’ll put him back on the plane and have everyone ‘ask him questions.’ And we’ll do it all again.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.