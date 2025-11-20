Jon Stewart dropped multiple F-bombs as he called out the hypocrisy of President Donald Trump and Republicans hosting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House despite previously taking issue with New York City’s election of Zohran Mamdani.

“This was the whole f—king thing. Do you remember the Mamdani, you know, all these right-wing guys are like, ‘How dare he take a picture with any mom! Has he forgotten the lessons from 9/11??’” Stewart said during another episode of his “The Weekly Show” on Thursday. At the time, the host was discussing some GOP members’ Islamophobic pushback against Mamdani.

“One guy came after me! ‘Jon Stewart, he’s talking pleasantly with Mamdani. You know, this is a guy — has he forgot 9/11?’” Stewart said before going fully in.

“First of all, f—k you. F—k you to the highest order of f—king you that you can be f—ked,” Stewart said as he unleashed all the F-bombs. “Don’t you ever ask me about that, you f—k. And second of all, your guy hosted a LIV golf tournament in the shadow of the towers with the Saudis and palled around with them. So, again, let me repeat myself, f—k you.”

Listen to Jon’s very nuanced reaction to Mohammed bin Salman’s White House visit and right wingers’ Saudi hypocrisy. #theweeklyshow #jonstewart #politics pic.twitter.com/BkLm3Ofoq0 — The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart (@weeklyshowpod) November 20, 2025

He concluded by torching any right-wing leaders or voters “who want to criticize the associations of anyone who would talk to Mamdani” after Republican leaders met with the crown prince and said they should “look in the mirror, f—k face.”

On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed, who has been condemned over human rights violations by activists and international governments, met with several members of Congress, reportedly in an effort to strengthen security ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. During the visit, Trump welcomed him and dismissed the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who Saudi agents murdered in 2018.

President Trump criticized the slain journalist and defended Crown Prince Mohammed saying, “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about.” Trump added, “Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen, but he knew nothing about it.”

Crown Prince Mohammed also spoke on the matter saying Khashoggi’s death was “painful” for Saudi Arabia, and claiming the U.S.-based journalist lost his life “for no real purpose.” “We‘ve improved our system to be sure that nothing like that happens,” he said. “We’re doing our best that this doesn’t happen again.”

You can watch Stewart’s “Weekly Show” segment in the video above.