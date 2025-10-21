Jon Stewart Roasts Fox News’ Shock at the Number of ‘Old, White People’ at ‘No Kings’ Protests: ‘They’re Jealous’ | Video

Jon Stewart laid into Fox News after the latter’s coverage of the “No Kings” protests consisted of commentary about the number of white Boomers in attendance.

The comedian called out the conservative news channel during Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where Stewart accused Fox News of being “jealous” by the nationwide protests’ turn out on Saturday.

“Extra, extra! Read all about it. This country has too many angry, old, white people says — hold on — Fox News,” Stewart joked after showing a roundup of soundbites from the conservative channel. “Fox News says, ‘Why are old, white people so angry?’ Fox News, mad that there are so many old, white people in America. I don’t think Fox News is mad. I think they’re jealous.”

As Stewart went on, he feigned empathy for Fox News, noting they had a “right to be dismissive,” before pulling up photos of MAGA protesters from years past, who were eerily similar in turn out and costume to the “No Kings” participants.

He added: “I mean, imagine a bunch of old, white people in costumes angrily protesting the direction and overreach of an ever-encroaching federal government. I mean, preposterous. That’s in no way a movement that could sweep the midterms and then be harnessed by a charismatic demagogue to remake an entire political party. I mean, it’s laughable.”

Stewart also called out Fox News for trying to portray the protests as a “hate America rally” before the weekend, to only change their tune once the demonstrations turned out to be peaceful ones.

“I look forward to Republicans apologizing sincerely for implying that these Americans were – what’s the word I’m looking for? Deplorable,” Stewart noted. “Make up your mind, Fox. You complained it would be a terrifyingly s–t-your-pants protest. And now you are complaining about how boringly unpants-s—ting it was.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.