Jon Stewart Rips Into Trump for Doubling Down on R-Word Insult for Tim Walz: ‘Something Wrong With Him?!’ | Video

Jon Stewart laid into Donald Trump’s decision to call Gov. Tim Walz “seriously r—–ed” on Thanksgiving, comparing the president’s rhetoric to “brain ooze.”

The comedian addressed the controversy during Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” where Stewart blasted Trump for not only using the slur, but for then doubling down on his attack of Walz.

“On Thanksgiving?! Are you confusing that with Festivus?” Stewart noted. “And by the way, ‘seriously r—–ed?’ Not even, like, playfully r—–ed? Like Mr. Bean, you know what I mean? Or celebratorily r—–ed, like the Black Eyed Peas song? Yeah, they’re very lucky that ‘started’ rhymes with it.”

As Stewart continued, he expressed empathy for the White House press corps, who he said had to “spend the whole holiday weekend down at Mar-a-Lago listening to this brain ooze.”

He added, “And then they couldn’t even go back home by themselves. They had to fly back with this nut and ask him if he wants to clarify any of the nonsense.”

Stewart expressed dread for the day when “Ken Burns does the documentary on this era.”

However, Stewart had a message for the press corps, noting they should’ve known the president wouldn’t walk back his inappropriate dig for Walz. Though, he did seem a bit flabbergasted when Trump doubled down after the deragatory Truth Social post and said there was “something wrong” with Walz.

“Something wrong with him?! With him?!” Stewart said in response. “You were sitting with your family on Thanksgiving, belly full of turkey and pie, surrounded by the love of your extended crime family. But your initial instinct was to Truth a slur at Tim Walz? And there’s something wrong with him?”

Walz responded to Trump’s insult on “Meet the Press,” where he accused the president of normalizing “this type of hateful behavior and this type of language.”

The Minnesota Governor added: “At first, I think it’s just because he’s not a good human being. But secondly, it’s to distract from his incompetency.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.