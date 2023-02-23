“The Problem With Jon Stewart” will return in March after a three-month hiatus with interviews lined up that tackle the societal issues that have become a hallmark of the Apple TV+ show.

Season 2 will continue with episodes that feature one-on-one interviews with the likes of California governor Gavin Newsom, former CIA director David Petraeus and Oklahoma State senator Nathan Dahm, the show said in a release Thursday. Stewart will also travel overseas for the first time “as Jon engages foreign policy leaders,” according to the release.

In the interviews that kick off with the March 3 return, Stewart will discuss prison reform and rehabilitation with Newsom, national defense with Petraeus and, in a heated conversation with the hard-line Republican Dahm, crimes and guns.

To mark the return of new episodes, Stewart will host a YouTube Live on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT, to discuss those topics while also taking viewer questions. Previous episodes, covering gender, taxes, Afghanistan, midterm elections and more, are streaming now on Apple TV+.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, Chris McShane, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple.

Lorrie Baranek and Reza Riazi are supervising producers, and Kris Acimovic is head writer.