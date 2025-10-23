Jon Stewart Says He’s Offended ‘Not as an American, but as a Comedian’ About Trump’s AI ‘Diarrhea Plane’ | Video

Jon Stewart criticized Trump’s AI “diarrhea plane” video, posted in response to the No Kings protests, saying it offended him “not as an American, but as a comedian.”

Last Saturday, Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video that showed himself flying in a fighter jet labeled “King Trump” and dropping feces on the heads of No Kings protestors — his apparent commentary on the more than 2,500 nationwide demonstrations that took place the same day.

While talking about Trump’s viral post on Thursday’s episode of “The Weekly Show,” the host broke down why the video was so shocking and how Republican attempts to defend the video as satire were more upsetting as a comedian than anything else.

“I think my favorite part of it was Republicans who were asked about said diarrhea plane have to say things like, ‘Well, you know, the American people know that Donald Trump speaks his mind, and they really appreciate his honest reaction of the diarrhea plane,’” Stewart said. “Mike Johnson was the best – the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, little cowlick Mike Johnson. ‘What do you make of the president showing a video of him dropping diarrhea from a plane onto, uh, American people who are just expressing their dissatisfaction?’”

He continued: “‘Well, the president is, you know, he’s very satirical.’ You know, I appreciate the satire, and, uh, I’m offended – not as an American but as a comedian. What is this? What exactly is that? What is the satire? I’m just curious. Oh, it’s diarrhea from a plane. I get it now. A good one, sir.”

Stewart than pivoted to talk about the Pentagon pushing out journalists who did not agree to sign Pete Hegseth’s restrictive policies that limit what reporters can say. The host joked that maybe Trump’s diarrhea plane was a classified thing that snuck through the bars.

“Why would you need information from the Pentagon,” Stewart asked. “I know they have a diarrhea plane. I don’t even know if that was classified — that could have been classified information that somehow got out. Someone’s going to pay the price for that. That’s way worse than the Signal chat.”

The video was set to the song “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins and also features political commentator Harry Sisson at a protest in New York. Trump offered the video without any other commentary. Millions of Americans turned out for the latest round of No Kings protests this weekend, with politicians, media figures and other speakers all in attendance.

You can watch the full “The Weekly Show” episode in the video above.