Jon Stewart Slams Trump as ‘F–king Wrongheaded’ About How Tariffs Impact Families: ‘No Value in Moderation for Himself’ | Video

Jon Stewart thinks Donald Trump is “f–king wrongheaded” in his moderation plans for families in the wake of his tariffs while not practicing any for himself.

At the top of this week’s “The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart” podcast, the host pointed out that Trump’s position that kids should be fine with two dolls and not 30 — an argument that went viral earlier this week — while practicing no moderation himself got to the crux of the issue with the president as a leader.

“I’m not sure there is a child that has received 30 dolls in the span of a year unless they are a Trump child, which gets us really to the crux of how f–king wrongheaded his entire approach may be,” Stewart said. “He sees no value in moderation for himself. He is not leading through the exemplar of a dignified and less consumerist life. Every time there is another press conference within the Oval Office, another gold cherub gets it’s wings.”

He continued: “F–k you for telling the American people, ‘Oh you know what? So your kids have to go without.’ Why don’t billionaires? Why doesn’t he say, ‘You know what? Maybe you don’t need $350 billion. Maybe you just need $10-12 billion.’ Why isn’t his scolding of excess in any way self-reflective and turned around to the people who have bought and sold this country?”

Stewart’s comments came after the president’s remarks on China, their import market in the U.S., and how his tariffs might empty some shelves around the country and make daily costs for American families higher.

“They made a trillion dollars with Biden selling us stuff,” the president said. “Much of it we don’t need. Somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are gonna be open.’ Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more.”

On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance further tried to explain Trump’s meaning on excess and moderation.

“What I’d ask people is not whether they want two dolls, or five dolls, or 20 dolls for their kids, I’d ask American moms and dads, ‘Would you like to be able to go into a pharmacy and know that the drugs your kids need are actually available to you as an American parent?’” Vance asked. “Would you like to — God forbid — if your country goes to a war, and your son or daughter are sent off to fight, would you like to know that the weapons that they have are good, American-made stuff, not made by a foreign adversary?”

