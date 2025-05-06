Jon Stewart Proclaims He’s Not Going to Get Distracted by Trump’s Pope Image, Immediately Gets Distracted by It | Video

Jon Stewart pledged that he will no longer be distracted by Donald Trump’s “firehose of his nonsense and bulls–t” on Monday night. It was a grand proclamation that didn’t even last seconds for “The Daily Show” host.

“This is why it’s so hard to pin Trump down on everything because to get to substantive policy questions, you have to face down the firehose of his nonsense and bulls–t that moves you off track,” Stewart explained. “His frenetic nature that means we all end up suffering from a kind of secondhand ADHD, a viral cloud of his unfocused weaving that gives all of us brain fog.”

To remedy this problem, Stewart unveiled a new chart that plotted Trump’s statements over time based on how “OK” they are. First up on the docket was Trump’s declaration that he will re-open the notorious and dilapidated prison Alcatraz.

“Sure, that’s OK,” Stewart said, ranking the comment fairly low on his chart. “It’s the kind of thing that’s just OK to let go. It’s just a stupid thing to keep us occupied, to lose focus on his actual policies. It’s OK not to take the bait, to not get sucked into — but why?”

And with that, Stewart was off, questioning why Trump wants to pour what is sure to be millions into transforming this current museum into a functioning prison. That was the basic theme of the Comedy Central host’s opening monologue. Stewart would proudly proclaim that he wasn’t going to get sucked into a random Trump news story before doubling back and repeatedly asking questions about the story he swore he was going to ignore.

Next up was the AI-created image Trump posted of himself as pope. That one was ranked as slightly less OK than Alcatraz.

“It’s OK. It’s OK. It’s fine! Not the most presidential thing, but Trump and the pope do share the same taste in interior design,” Stewart joked. “I’m not going to get distracted by it. I’m not gonna — But he can’t really be the pope, can he? Can he be the pope!?”

The other statements Stewart tried to chart were the President responding “I don’t know” when asked if it’s his role to uphold the Constitution, which was ranked as “Holy shit no this is not OK,” and the Trump administration posting an image of the President as a Sith Lord to celebrate “Star Wars.”

