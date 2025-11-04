Jon Stewart Rips Into Trump’s ‘Great Gatsby’-Themed Party Amid the Government Shutdown: ‘Let-Them-Eat-Cake Optics’ | Video

Jon Stewart laid into Donald Trump after the president’s decided to throw a decadent “Great Gatsby”-themed party as millions faced losing their SNAP benefits.

The comedian addressed Trump’s Halloween party at Mar-A-Lago during Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” where he accused the president of not giving “a f–k” about the American people.

“He wasn’t working for the American people,” Stewart said. “That was just some Hollywood Babylon s–t that once and for all shows that Donald Trump doesn’t give a f–k about even looking like he gives a f–k — doesn’t give a f–k at all.”

He continued: “On the very night SNAP benefits ended, Trump threw a ‘Great Gatsby’ themed ode to decadence and hedonism that even Jeffrey Epstein would have thought was a little over the top. There were dancers, costumes, champagne, a wonderful celebration, where the theme was apparently gross income inequality.”

As Stewart went on, he called out the slogan for the party which was, “a little party never killed nobody.”

“Did you even read ‘The Great Gatsby’?” Stewart added. “Spoiler alert: the party killed somebody! Two somebodies. I knew that, and I’ve only read the Cliff Notes. ‘The Great Gatsby’ is a cautionary tale and it’s the theme for your [party]? Did you just think, ‘Oh, it’s a great book about a rich guy who bangs married ladies?’ No … Partially, yes, but the subtext.”

Per Stewart, most politicians would “at least pretend to feel the pain of the people” amid “a time of national suffering.”

“But this president seems to go out of his way to let struggling Americans know that he is doing very well,” he noted. “Your premiums may be going up. Tariffs may be shutting down your small businesses. You may be losing your food assistance. But it’ll all be OK because Donald Trump is building a ballroom that looks like the inside of Marie Antoinette’s vagina.”

After ripping into Trump for giving Argentina a $20 billion financial lifeline and renovating the Lincoln bathroom, Stewart declared we’re living in “bizarro world.”

“The president of the United States is no longer even trying to justify random foreign aid or blatant cryptocurrency corruption or let-them-eat-cake optics,” Stewart said. “It creates moments of such blatant irony that words almost fail.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

