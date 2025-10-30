Jon Stewart told former Vice President Kamala Harris that he is surprised she thinks former President Joe Biden was capable of serving as president for another four years.

Harris appeared on “The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart” on Thursday, where she opened up about whether her “feelings of affection and loyalty” to Biden impacted her ability to separate herself from his political goals while in office. She also noted that she deeply cares for Biden and didn’t want to add fuel to the fire at the time.

“I did not want to pile on with all the criticism that he was facing,” Harris explained. “I didn’t think it was necessary.”

At that, Stewart tried to clarify that he was referring to Biden’s policies rather than his “competence.” Harris then said she also wasn’t speaking to Biden’s mental and/or physical capability.

“I’m not talking about competence at all,” she said. “I believe he was fully competent to serve.”

“Do you really?” Stewart said in shock. “That surprises me, actually.”

“I do,” Harris stood firm. “But there’s a distinction to be made between running for president and being president … Being a candidate for President of the United States is about being in a marathon at a sprinter’s pace, having tomatoes thrown at you every step you take.”

Stewart concluded with his thoughts on the matter: “I think it’s a hard case to make for people that he didn’t have the stamina to run, but he had the stamina to govern because I think most people view the presidency as a marathon run at a sprint with tomatoes being thrown at you in terms of governance.”