Kamala Harris Will Return to ‘The View’ Next Week

Former vice president Kamala Harris will return to “The View” next Tuesday, Sept. 23, marking her first appearance on the ABC talk show since the election.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg revealed the news on Tuesday morning’s show, following the first Hot Topic discussion of the day. Goldberg did not give any hints as to what the hosts would be asking Harris, simply saying, “She’ll be here, we’ll be here, I hope you’ll join us all, because we want to hear what she has to say.”

The former vice president will, of course, be promoting her new memoir “107 Days,” which details her historically short presidential campaign. In it, Harris critiqued former President Joe Biden, which the hosts of “The View” agreed with.

The ABC pundits took particular issue with criticisms of Harris coming from unnamed aides in Biden’s administration, with Sunny Hostin encouraging them to “say it with your full chest” if they’re going to air grievances.

Harris last appeared on “The View” in October, and that appearance has since been criticized and labeled as a key moment in sinking her campaign, after the former VP didn’t differentiate herself from Biden. When Hostin asked point-blank whether Harris would have done anything differently from President Biden over the past four years, the vice president responded, “There is not a thing that comes to mind,” and noted that she was part of most of the major decisions of the Biden administration.

The politician-turned-author will also be stopping by “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Monday for her first primetime interview since leaving office.

