“The View” had a few words for the Joe Biden administration on Friday after they released a nameless clap back at former Vice President Kamala Harris, who critiqued the former president and his team in her new book, “107 Days.”

“Say it with your full chest if you’re going to say it,” co-host Sunny Hostin said as Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Biden’s camp for responding to Harris without including names.

“The one gripe that I had— I always am frustrated when people don’t put their names to quotes,” Farah Griffin said. “To Kamala Harris’ team’s credit, when they’re clapping back — everything I’ve seen — they’re saying it under their name. They’re saying it in their own words.”

She went on to list some of the “blind quotes” with no identity attached to them.

“One today from a ‘Biden aide,’ but not with their name attached: ‘VP Harris was simply not good at the job. She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration’s key work streams. She would just dive-bomb into photo ops and expose how out of depth she was.’”

“That’s ugly,” Hostin chimed in.

BIDEN TEAM UNHAPPY WITH HARRIS' NEW BOOK? 'The View' co-hosts discuss the Biden team's reaction to recent excerpts of former Vice Pres. Kamala Harris' new book, '107 Days.' pic.twitter.com/moijLgBV1t — The View (@TheView) September 12, 2025

“To say that about the first female vice president, the sitting vice president that you served under. When you serve in the White House, you serve both the president and the vice president, is extraordinarily disrespectful as far as I’m concerned. And if you’re going to say it, put your name to it.”

Farah Griffin went on to explain the areas in which Harris pulled her weight as Biden’s veep. “I have a feeling if you read the book and you hear more from her, that she actually did have quite a substantive role in the administration,” she said.

After co-host Ana Navarro warned the Biden administration to watch their words, noting that the nasty remarks will only reflect him in a poor light given the fact that Biden “picked her twice” as his VP, Hostin jumped in to highlight one person who did name themselves in their comments about Harris.

“Ron Klain, who was Biden’s chief of staff, did put his name to something and he said, ‘I thought she did a good job as vice president. I feel badly that she found the experience negative,’ and then he said, ‘I don’t think we — meaning the Biden administration — ‘did a good job enough job of selling her.’ He put his name to that.”