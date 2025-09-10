‘The View’ Breaks Down Why Kamala Harris Was Right to Call Biden ‘Reckless’ in Her Memoir | Video

As “The View” weighed in on the first excerpts of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ new memoir “107 Days” on Wednesday, the panel came to the consensus that her campaign was derailed by and ultimately failed due to the egos within the Democratic party and other poor decisions.

“She raised over a billion dollars, she locked up all of the Democratic delegates within 24 hours, she kept a rigorous schedule on the campaign trail, she did many things that I think no other politician could do in that time span,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, kicking off the conversation. “But I think in many ways she was set up to fail.”

While she noted that she doesn’t believe there was a “grand strategy against” Harris, Farah Griffin pointed out that presidents never want to be overshadowed by their second-in-command

“Oftentimes things she was doing didn’t get credit, when negative things were said about her, there wasn’t pushback for her, and she goes into great detail about this,” she said. “They were going to lose because of those headwinds that Joe Biden couldn’t shake and she couldn’t break from him with.”

Co-host Joy Behar then jumped in, naming all of Trump’s controversies as reasons why she thinks the Democrats assumed they’d obtain a victory in the race, including busting up the economy, Elon Musk’s massive donation to Trump’s campaign and his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“He was doing all those things, so [Democrats] figured they were going to get it,” Behar said. “‘He’s going to lose. How could he win after all the stupid things he’s done?’ And then he won anyway.”

Sara Haines also highlighted Harris’ claim that the decision to allow Joe, Jill Biden and their allies to be the only people deciding whether Biden should move forward with a second run was “reckless.” She also noted how Biden’s physical and mental decline should have been weighed.

“Being the president is the most consequential job in the world. If you think someone is going to be tired or not going to be able to handle it, you put your best person in,” Haines said. “So I would say it was always up to the people around them, and I didn’t know until her remarks how separated the vice president and president’s teams are. I think this country deserves better. This is not an ego trip where someone gets credit and someone doesn’t; you’re a team or you’re not a team.”

HARRIS CALLS BIDEN'S DECISION TO RUN AGAIN “RECKLESS”: 'The View' co-hosts react to the first excerpts of '107 Days,' the new book former Vice Pres. Kamala Harris wrote about her presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/hkHQQY59uf — The View (@TheView) September 10, 2025

At that, Hostin came in to spotlight Harris writing that Biden’s team wasn’t fond of her growing popularity, saying, “The machine was working against her when they should have been working for the country and for the party.”

By the end of it, Whoopi Goldberg admitted, point-blank period: “It’s everybody’s fault.”

“People love to go back and say what we should have done. ‘We should have run a better campaign,’” Goldberg said. “I don’t understand why we have to re-litigate it. It happened and now we’re all sitting in it.”

With one last comment, Behar called out what she feels is the “elephant in the room.” “This country will not elect a woman. That’s the real bottom line,” she stated.

“I would like to add, a Black woman,” Hostin concluded.