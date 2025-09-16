Rachel Maddow to Interview Kamala Harris in First Primetime Appearance Since Leaving Office

Kamala Harris will sit down with Rachel Maddow for what will be her first news interview since leaving office, the MSNBC host announced Monday.

The full interview will air live on Monday, Sep. 22 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 p.m. Pacific) during special edition of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

The discussion will cover Harris’ new book, “107 Days,” which details her experiences suddenly becoming the Democratic nominee for President in 2024 and subsequently conducting the shortest campaign in modern history. According to Maddow, the interview will also touch on the current state of democracy in America, and Harris’ time as Vice President, and her future inside, or outside of politics.

While the chat will be Harris’ first broadcast news interview since leaving office, she’s already appeared in other formats to discuss her new book, and with it her criticisms of the Biden administration and fellow Democrats. And those may provide a hint of what might be up for discussion with Maddow.

Appearing last month on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Harris said at one point, “perhaps it’s naive of me… but I believed that on some level, you know, there are many — there should be many who consider themselves to be guardians of our system, and our democracy, who just capitulated. And I didn’t see that coming.”

She also called that approach to dealing with Donald Trump “completely naive,” adding, “I think there are a lot of people who think they’re riding out the storm as an excuse to be feckless.”