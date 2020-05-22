Jon Stewart’s ‘Irresistible’ Skips Theaters, to Premiere on Demand in June

Jon Stewart’s latest film, a political comedy called “Irresistible,” will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26.

The film from Focus Features stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and was meant to open in theaters on May 29.

“Irresistible” will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $19.99 beginning on June 26 on nearly all on-demand platforms including – Amazon, Apple, Comcast, DirecTV, Fandango, Google/YouTube, Charter/Spectrum, Verizon, Microsoft, Dish, Sony, Cox, Altice, Vudu, Frontier, and Row8.

Also Read: Steve Carell Tries to Save the Democrats in Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible' Trailer (Video)

In the film, Carell plays a Democrat political consultant who helps a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. It also stars Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace and Natasha Lyonne.

Stewart wrote “Irresistible,” which is his second feature film following his debut “Rosewater.” And Stewart also produced it with Lila Yacoub and Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Focus Features also pushed the release of its film “The High Note” starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson to a digital rental. That film was meant to open on May 8 theatrically but will now debut on VOD on May 29. Other Focus films that have moved to digital as a result of the coronavirus have included “Emma.” and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always.”

You can check out the first trailer for “Irresistible” here.