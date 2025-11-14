Scott Kelly Admits He Had No Idea Who the Jonas Brothers Were Until He Went Viral — But Did He Get the Job? | Video

Scott Kelly went viral this week thanks to a Jonas Brothers concert, but it turns out, the man actually had no idea who the singers were before this. He admitted as much directly to the band during a surprise appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday. He also revealed whether or not he got the job.

Kelly became a household name for some this week, after a Jonas Brothers fan posted a video on TikTok of another audience member reviewing Kelly’s resume in the middle of the band’s concert. The fan captioned the video “Good luck Scott Kelly i hope you get the job,” and in the following days, each of the Jonas Brothers commented on the post, vouching as references the potential employer could use.

When the brothers stopped by “The Tonight Show” in support of their new Christmas movie “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie,” host Jimmy Fallon stunned them by revealing that he and his team had actually tracked down Kelly, and brought him to the show.

Play video

“I know this is Scott Kelly because I saw his LinkedIn,” Joe Jonas said excitedly. “This is definitely him.”

But the recognition wasn’t exactly mutual. As the interview came to an end, Kelly offered up a confession — one that truly tickled the Jonas brothers.

“I had never heard of you before this,” Kelly admitted, earning a massive laugh from the audience and the brothers. “My wife had to tell me! I didn’t have Disney Channel growing up, I didn’t know!”

At that, Fallon argued that the singers have “transcended” Disney Channel — only to immediately remember that their Christmas movie is coming out this week on Disney+.

Of course, the big question Nick, Joe and Kevin had was whether Kelly got the job his resume was in consideration for.

That was when Kelly revealed that he hadn’t actually applied for any job, but the man looking at his resume was actually in the same infantry battalion in the Army back in 2014. The man now runs his own business and actively looks to bring in fellow veterans to help them transition back to civilian life.

Kelly and the man, whose name is Brandon, intend to come together on an episode of Kelly’s podcast to discuss how the veteran community can help each other.

You can watch the full surprise meeting in the video above.