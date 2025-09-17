‘Camp Rock 3’ Set at Disney With Jonas Brothers to Return | Video

The Jonas Brothers are heading back to Camp Rock for another summer of music as Disney has officially greenlit the long-awaited “Camp Rock 3.”

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will reprise their roles as they welcome a new cast of rising stars to camp. Production is already underway in Vancouver, featuring a new crop of campers with the Jonas Brothers set to appear as guest stars.

The announcement essentially confirms what Joe Jonas revealed earlier this month while an under-duress guest on “The Hot Ones.”

Demi Lovato will executive produce the Disney Channel Original Movie with the brothers but is not confirmed to reprise her role as Mitchie Torres. Maria Canals-Barrera will return to the film as Connie, Mitchie’s mom and head chef at camp, with Sherry Cola (“Joy Ride”) joining the franchise as Lark.

The brothers teased the third installment of the franchise on Instagram, lip-syncing to a scene from the original “Camp Rock” movie.

“‘Camp Rock’ is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said. “Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation.”

The new cast includes Liamani Segura (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”) as Sage, Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (“Electric Bloom”) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (“The Thundermans”) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.

“Camp Rock 3” picks up when the opening act for Connect 3 (the Jonas Brothers)’s reunion tour drops out. The brothers decide to return to Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. Campers audition for a chance to open for the boy band, causing rifts between friendships and even sparking romances. The new campers include a strong-willed Sage (Segura) and her brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer Cliff (Trotter), dancing queen Callie (Pitts), influencer and mean girl Madison (Jean) and camp’s bad boy Fletch (Barton).

The film will be penned by “The Slumber Party” creative Eydie Faye and directed by Veronica Rodriguez. Disney Branded Television will produce the movie with choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is set to executive produce, along with the Jonas Brothers, Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh.

Just a few months ago, Lovato reunited with the brothers to sing an iconic duet with Joe from “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” “Wouldn’t Change a Thing.” The middle brother accidentally spilled the beans on the third film on a recent episode of “Hot Ones” as he read his most recent message in his Notes app which stated “read Camp Rock 3.” “Sorry Disney,” he said as he avoided eating the “death wing.”